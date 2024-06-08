DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ultimate Bowie

Brudenell Social Club
Sat, 8 Jun 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£17.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Prepare to be transported across 40 years of Bowie, from Spaceboy to Superstar, by Ed Blaney's ULTIMATE BOWIE. Ed not only possesses Bowies awe-inspiring vocal prowess but is also the definitive look-alike of Bowie. A performer who easily commands the eyes...

This is a 14+ event
JFK aka 'Live in Leeds' presents...

Ultimate Bowie

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

