Qur'an Shaheed - Heal

Qur'an Shaheed, Haydeé Jiménez DJ Super Squirrel

The Loft @ UC San Diego
Fri, 17 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Diego
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

sythesis | day 2 - panel discussion & performances
Performances by Qur'an Shaheed, Haydeé Jiménez (nettnett) and DJ Super Squirrel

This event will feature a pre-concert panel discussion moderated by Professor Sarah Hankins.

Panelists:
Haydeé Jiménez...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Loft at UC San Diego.

Qur'an Shaheed

The Loft @ UC San Diego

9500 Gilman Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

