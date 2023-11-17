DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
sythesis | day 2 - panel discussion & performances
Performances by Qur'an Shaheed, Haydeé Jiménez (nettnett) and DJ Super Squirrel
This event will feature a pre-concert panel discussion moderated by Professor Sarah Hankins.
Panelists:
Haydeé Jiménez...
