

Shkoon // Masrahiya Album Tour

KOKO
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 3:00 pm
GigsLondon
£24.23

About

SHKOON finally comes back with another concept album “Masrahiya”, which is Arabic and stands for theatre play. Shkoon created a strong message again with a diverse piece of art combined with a concert tour.

Join us on February 3rd for an album performance...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Blanche London.

Lineup

Shkoon

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open3:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

