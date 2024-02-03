DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SHKOON finally comes back with another concept album “Masrahiya”, which is Arabic and stands for theatre play. Shkoon created a strong message again with a diverse piece of art combined with a concert tour.
Join us on February 3rd for an album performance...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.