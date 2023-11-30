DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Film screening: A Girl Walks Home at Night

Atelier Gardens
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:30 pm
FilmBerlin
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Arash lives in the (fictional) Iranian ghost town Bad City, which is characterized by poverty and hopelessness. When he goes to the local dealer, he meets a mysterious woman in a chador who is just leaving the house. Disguised as a vampire, on his way home...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Atelier Gardens.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Atelier Gardens

Oberlandstraße 26-35, 12099 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.