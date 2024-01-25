Top track

Red Mar - Hound

Red Mar

Norwich Arts Centre
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Red Mar produce an experimental and highly visceral form of rock music. From early explorations in improvisation and drone, they have since established a group of multi-instrumentalist musicians who together create a precise and expressive form of noise-ro...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Red Mar

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

