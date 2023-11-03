DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ann'so M

Seguin Sound
Fri, 3 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Découvrez la fraîcheur du duo pop-rock-électro Ann'so M au Seguin Sound ! Avec leur mélange unique de mélodies envoûtantes et de rythmes électrisants, Ann'so M promet une soirée inoubliable. Leur son distinctif, capturé dans la collection "Player 62" sur S...

Présenté par BCB (seguin sound).

1, Parvis de l'Île Seguin, 92100, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, France
Doors open9:00 pm

