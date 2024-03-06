DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

BULLETBOYS

The Underworld
Wed, 6 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

BULLETBOYS are an American rock band originally formed in 1986 from Los Angeles, California currently featuring an all star line-up with founding member front man MARQ TORIEN, guitarist IRA BLACK formerly of LIZZY BORDEN, DOKKEN, METAL CHURCH; bassist BRAD...

Presented by The Underworld.

Lineup

ALPHA SISTA, Garden of Eden, Bulletboys

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs