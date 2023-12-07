Top track

Make Me Feel ft Thee Mike B, Kiinjo, Novodor

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang LA
Thu, 7 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyHollywood
About

Kiinjo & Stereo Punks are proud to present Make Me Feel; a dance party celebrating quality grooves.

Making it's Los Angeles debut from Toronto, "Make Me Feel" was started by fast rising disco house producer Kiinjo in 2020. Expect special guests all night...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Kiinjo & Stereo Punks
Venue

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang LA

3531 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

