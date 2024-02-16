Top track

NOVELISTS & LANDMVRKS - Heretic

Novelists + The Word Alive @Emo Night Milano

Legend Club
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsMilano
€26.91

NOVELISTS & LANDMVRKS - Heretic
About

Versus Music Project ed Emo Night Milano vi riportano le MySpace vibes con:

NOVELISTS (FRA - Out Of Line)

THE WORD ALIVE (USA - Thriller Records)

ELWOOD STRAY (GER - Out Of Line)

ASHEN (FRA - Out Of Line)

Aftershow dj set by: Emo Night Milano

Questo...

Presentato da Legend Club
Lineup

1
Novelists FR, The Word Alive, Elwood Stray and 1 more

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

