Versus Music Project ed Emo Night Milano vi riportano le MySpace vibes con:
NOVELISTS (FRA - Out Of Line)
THE WORD ALIVE (USA - Thriller Records)
ELWOOD STRAY (GER - Out Of Line)
ASHEN (FRA - Out Of Line)
Aftershow dj set by: Emo Night Milano
Questo...
