LOUIS & THE SHAKES

The 100 Club
Fri, 8 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Stalwarts of the indie live circuit Louis and The Shakes continue to evolve, yielding a darker soundscape of arrangements and pop sensibility. Don't miss their landmark headline show at the notorious 100 Club in Soho.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CloseUp.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Louis & The Shakes

Venue

The 100 Club

100 Oxford St, Fitzrovia, London W1D 1LL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

