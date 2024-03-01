DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Waldo's Gift are quickly establishing themselves as one of the most exciting new jazz acts in the UK today. Their debut studio EPs, recorded and released during the pandemic, gained wide support from tastemakers across BBC Radio 1 and 6Music, while their l...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.