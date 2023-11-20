DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Of Course + New Cross Live presents
AV Dummy
AV Dummy (short for Audio Visual Dummy) are both a product and reaction to the world they're living in. A band weary of the internet and social media, yet formed on those very platforms. AV Dummy began with...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.