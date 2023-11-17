Top track

Monday at Old Miami feat. Lillia - Mikey Lion & Lee Reynolds' Still Trippin' Remix

Loco Disco presents Lee Reynolds

Social Costa Mesa
Fri, 17 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsCosta Mesa
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Loco Disco presents Lee Reynolds Friday November 17th

support from Mikey Made, Kyle Burke & Two Seven + NZT Takeover with Austin Derrico, Nick Darby, D Mo & Tommy Tandle

Powered by Void Acoustics

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Loco Disco.

Lineup

Lee Reynolds

Venue

Social Costa Mesa

512 West 19th Street, Costa Mesa, California 92627, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

