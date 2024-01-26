Top track

Fessura

Bachi da Pietra

sPAZIO211
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€11.50

About

«È una guerra e questa è una battaglia»

Così esordiva il primo disco dei Bachi da Pietra nel lontano 2005, primo segno nella pietra ad opera di quella multiforme creatura nata dalle menti - e tra le mani - di Giovanni Succi e Bruno Dorella: «Adesso dalla...

sPAZIO211

Lineup

Bachi da pietra

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

