DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HALLOWEEN PARTY FORTEZZA NUOVA 2023

Fortezza Nuova
Tue, 31 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsLivorno
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

31 ottobre 2023

HALLOWEEN PARTY - FORTEZZA NUOVA LIVORNO

Start ore 23:00

18+

---------------------------Line Up

steve pepe live set

chris zag b2b maria cosma

el nino de nugola djset

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Fortezza Elettrica srls.

Lineup

Steve Pepe

Venue

Fortezza Nuova

Scali della Fortezza Nuova, 57123 Livorno LI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.