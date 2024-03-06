DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Danyl

La Marquise
Wed, 6 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
Il s’appelle Danyl, il se présente sans rien laisser de côté : chanteur, musicien, français, algérien, producteur et galérien. Danyl puise dans ses origines algériennes et les sonorités raï. Il construit son univers musical avec sa double culture et la mod...

Présenté par HIGH-LO

Danyl

La Marquise

20 Quai Victor Augagneur, 69003 Lyon, France
Doors open8:00 pm

