DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La musique de BEN plg reflète le réel avec justesse, sans poudre aux yeux : rude mais teintée de lumineuses notes d’espoir. Ces petits riens qui s’impriment dans nos souvenirs, ces “diamants dans la rétine". Toujours les deux pieds sur le trottoir, les ma...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.