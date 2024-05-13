Top track

The Staves - Good Woman

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Staves

Petit Bain
Mon, 13 May 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Staves - Good Woman
Got a code?

Event information

The Staves sont ravis d'annoncer leur nouvel album All Now, produit par John Congleton (Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen), qui sortira le 22 mars 2024. L'annonce fait suite à la sortie récente de 'You Held It All', le premier album du groupe sur Communion Rec...

Tout public
Présenté par Uni-T Production.

Lineup

The Staves

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.