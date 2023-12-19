DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
London's biggest mid-week dance night
Every Tuesday at XOYO
With the biggest beats in one of London's best venues situated in the heart of Shoreditch, Sneak is a night like no other!
Held at one of London’s best venues, SNEAK brings the best beats from...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.