Top track

Only Human

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Utopiates

The Finsbury
Sat, 30 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Only Human
Got a code?

About

Described as "a hypnotic and kaleidoscopic onslaught of groove and guitars" The Utopiates are a indie band who have been championed by Steve Lamacq (BBC Radio 6 Music) and John Kennedy (Radio X)

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Turtle Tempo.

Lineup

The Utopiates

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.