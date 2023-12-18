DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Uncensored - JCO

The Space - The BRIT School
Mon, 18 Dec, 6:00 pm
TheatreLondon
The Y12 Theatre strand present workshop performances in response to an exploration on censorship as part of their political theatre term.

14 (Must be 14 or older)
Presented by The BRIT School Limited.

The Space - The BRIT School

60 The Crescent, Croydon CR0 2HN, UK
Doors open5:45 pm

