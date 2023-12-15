DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LaMuerteClub

Sala López
Fri, 15 Dec, 11:45 pm
PartyZaragoza
€8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
lamuerteclub peces edition incluye

entrada a lamuerteclub + 1 copa

concurso de outfits de pescador

djsets de: slappy av + geci + notiv + popi + 50007 fishing club

Entrada segun tipo de entrada

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Sala López.

2
Slappy AV, NotiV, Popi and 2 more

Sala López

C. de Sixto Celorrio, 2, 50015 Zaragoza, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

