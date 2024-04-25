DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tony Ann

La Gaité Lyrique
Thu, 25 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Le pianiste virtuose Tony Ann en tournée en Europe et avec une date très attendue à la Gaîté Lyrique !

Après une résidence au 360 à Paris, Tony Ann, pianiste et compositeur Canadien, débute sa tournée en Europe ! Avec 5 millions de followers sur les résea...

Réservé aux plus de 16 ans
Présenté par JUNZI ARTS

Lineup

Tony Ann

Venue

La Gaité Lyrique

3bis Rue Papin, 75003 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

