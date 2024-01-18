DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
January Blues Festival presents
GERRY JABLONSKI BAND
+ special guests: tbc
+ DJ/host: Snowboy
"An absolutely refreshing and life affirming experience. The best band you have never heard of" Classic Rock Magazine
Scottish Blues/Rock group Gerry Jablo...
