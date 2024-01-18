DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

January Blues Festival: Gerry Jablonski Band

The Forge
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

January Blues Festival presents

GERRY JABLONSKI BAND

+ special guests: tbc

+ DJ/host: Snowboy

"An absolutely refreshing and life affirming experience. The best band you have never heard of" Classic Rock Magazine

Scottish Blues/Rock group Gerry Jablo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

