Top track

Bakari - MAINTENANT

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bakari

La Boule Noire
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
Selling fast
€15.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bakari - MAINTENANT
Got a code?

About

Retrouvez Bakari le 23 Février pour un concert unique à la Boule Noire !

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Clear Waters Productions.

Lineup

Bakari

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.