British-Arab Writers Group Screening

Choose Love Shop
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:00 pm
FilmLondon
£5.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join the British-Arab Writers Group for an evening filled with short films made by members of the British-Arab Writers Group.

Including recent ‘Best Short Film’ award-winner at Tangier Film Festival: ‘Beneath A Mother’s Feet’, Lebanon Independent Film Fes...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Choose Love.

Venue

Choose Love Shop

57 Carnaby Street, Westminster, London, W1F 9QF, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

