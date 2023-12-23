DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dance On Arrival Christmas Special!
Saturday 23rd December one of the BIGGEST party dates of the year we bring you Jingle Bells Ball... B3B Edition!
Our iconic B3B party returns to one of London's hottest venues on Brick Lane... 93 Feet East!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.