LES NUITS FRAGILES x POOL PARTY : 100% RnB

The Underpool
Thu, 23 Nov, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Les Nuits Fragiles reviennent avec une soirée 100% RnB !

Commencez à revoir vos classiques. ;)

On vous attend nombreux pour les Dj Set de Julietteclsn et Dina pour célebrer la vie !

Amour.

RF Lewis & The Underpool

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par RF Lewis.

Venue

The Underpool

10 Rue Bréguet, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

