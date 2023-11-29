DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Comedy & Burger Meal Deal @ The Rose Pub Fulham

The Rose Pub
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Wednesday 29th November 2023 Comedy @ The Rose Pub Fulham

Ticket Includes Comedy Show and a Pre show Burger & Chips

Sara Barron , Patrick Monahan , Kuan-wen Huang, Katie Green & MC Sion James

Don't miss this great value comedy new Wednesday monthly at F...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Collywobblers Comedy.

Lineup

2
Sara Barron, Patrick Monahan, Katie Green and 2 more

Venue

The Rose Pub

1 Harwood Terrace, Hammersmith and Fulham, London, SW6 2AF, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.