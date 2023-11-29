DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Wednesday 29th November 2023 Comedy @ The Rose Pub Fulham
Ticket Includes Comedy Show and a Pre show Burger & Chips
Sara Barron , Patrick Monahan , Kuan-wen Huang, Katie Green & MC Sion James
Don't miss this great value comedy new Wednesday monthly at F...
