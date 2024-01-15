DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
BARON YA BÚK-LU
Baron ya Búk-lu, trovador urbano, hijo de Ebolo Ngomo Ona, que fue jefe de la tribu Esakunan. de Mikomiseng (Kie Ntem) de la etnia Fang de Guinea Ecuatorial. Su vocación musical le viene desde su infancia, en su entorno familiar. Además de...
