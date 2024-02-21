DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Berber Diffusion

Hootananny Brixton
Wed, 21 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Berber Diffusion return to Hoots!

Berber Diffusion are London’s first traditional Amazigh band, leading the scene with their unique blend of Amazigh pentatonic scales with Gnawa traditional music.

The Amazigh people (aka Berbers) are pre-Arab North Afric...

This is an 18+ event (VALID ID REQUIRED)
Hootananny Brixton
BERBER DIFFUSION

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

