Top track

Pop Culture Radio

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bloxx

The 100 Club
Sat, 3 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pop Culture Radio
Got a code?

About

Scruff of the Neck presents

Bloxx

Listen: https://spoti.fi/4523yGq
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Bloxx...
Instagram: @bloxxuk
Twitter: @bloxxband

Saturday 03 February 2024 | The 100 Club, London
With support
18+ | £14 Adv | Doors 19:30

w...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Scruff Of The Neck.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

BLOXX

Venue

The 100 Club

100 Oxford St, Fitzrovia, London W1D 1LL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.