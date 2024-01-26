DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jiménez con Jota

Gorila
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsZaragoza
€10.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

ACCESO + CERVEZA o REFRESCO

Jiménez con Jota es un dueto de folklore experimental, que restaura la huella

imborrable de uno de los sonidos más españoles: un género popular

injustamente desterrado por antiguo y marcado por haber alcanzado su

esplendor e...

Organizado por Gorila.

Venue

Gorila

C. Ciprés, 4, 50003 Zaragoza, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.