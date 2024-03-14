Top track

Tony Ann - LOST

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tony Ann

The Great Hall
Thu, 14 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
From CA$38.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tony Ann - LOST
Got a code?

About

Tony Ann

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Collective Concerts.

Lineup

Tony Ann

Venue

The Great Hall

1087 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1H3, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.