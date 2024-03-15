Top track

Omni with This Is Lorelei & Wesley Wolffe

Siberia
Fri, 15 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$18.61

About

The music of Atlanta trio Omni has always swung fast and hit hard. And Souvenir, their fourth album and second for Sub Pop, packs their biggest punch yet. Inactive during the majority of the pandemic–the longest downtime in their history–they approached th...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Siberia.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Omni, This Is Lorelei

Venue

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

