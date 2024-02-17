Top track

Moon-driven Sea

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lathe Of Heaven + Lipworms + Mindframe

The Hope & Ruin
Sat, 17 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Moon-driven Sea
Got a code?

About

With little more under their belt than a relentless string of live performances, and a twice pressed (subsequently sold out) Self-Titled Demo, NYC based band Lathe of Heaven have proved themselves to be a potent and cohesive element amidst the torrent of h...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lathe Of Heaven

Venue

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.