DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pavoton | Pre-Thanksgiving Party

The Meadows
Wed, 22 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
Free

About

PAVOTON | Reggaeton Pre-Thanksgiving Night (18+)

NO REFUNDS

All tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable. Event cancellations without a rescheduled date will result in an automatic full refund to the original credit card used for the purchase. You...

Presented by reggaetonLABS.

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

