Eugenia Riot - 170 Delancey

Eugenia Riot + Megan Alder + Alice Bradley

DIFFERENT WRLD
Sun, 5 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$12.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Portland, Oregon based songwriter (and North Carolina native) Leigh Jones makes a dazzling turn with her latest folk creation: Eugenia Riot. An internationally touring musician with a background in theater, Jones delights audiences with her irresistible st...

Presented by Different Wrld.

Lineup

Eugenia Riot, Megan Alder, Alice Bradley

Venue

DIFFERENT WRLD

701 Haywood Rd Suite 101, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

