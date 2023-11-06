DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Medical Aid for Palestinians

Camden Comedy Club
Mon, 6 Nov, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
Selling fast
£10.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Jewish entertainers line up to raise money for the people of Gaza via the charity Medical Aid for Palestinians. Ivor Dembina (comedy), Michael Rosen (poetry) and Ian Saville (magic).

Monday 6 November at 8pm (Doors open at 7.30pm) Tickets in advance (maxi...

Presented by Camden Comedy Club.

Lineup

Ivor Dembina, Michael Rosen, Ian Saville

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.