Bec Hill's Comedy Commune

The Bill Murray
Thu, 16 Nov, 5:00 pm
ComedyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

After spending the whole day together to workshop their ideas for jokes/bits/sketches, Bec Hill, Joz Norris, Juliette Burton, and Katie Pritchard invite you to see the result of their collaboration. If their combined success isn't reason enough to come, it...

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Joz Norris

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open4:30 pm

