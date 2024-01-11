DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Knock Me Up Fundraiser

The George Tavern
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5
About

Knock Me Up - is a fundraiser to help buy sperm for IVF.

Acoustic performances from

Ellie Rose (@roulster.rose), Sam Henwood and Nathan Doucette (@natemakesnoise)

Comedy from

Leigh Douglas (@leighdouglascomedy) and Cerys Bradley (@hashtagcerys)

DJ set...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Queer Monkey

Lineup

Ellie Rose

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends2:30 am
150 capacity

