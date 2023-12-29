Top track

Blue Flame Band + Hot Take

Hootananny Brixton
Fri, 29 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Christmas is done & New Year is nearly upon on, but unitll then we have a couple more parties left in 2023 to get on with.

We've put together a great lineup of music together, to celebrate the final weekend of 2023. South London collective Blue Flame Band...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.

Lineup

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

