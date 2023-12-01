DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Next up, Friday 1st of December we are back at Cadavra club to welcome Bassiani's resident, Hamatsuki for an immersive experience that transcends the ordinary.
One of the most dynamic DJs and producersin in the scene, creates a well crafted sound that has...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.