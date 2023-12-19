DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rare Seed with Lisbon Girls and The Bomb Pulse

Siberia
Tue, 19 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$12.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Party with Rare Seed, Lisbon Girls, and The Bomb Pulse!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Siberia.

Lineup

Rare Seed, Lisbon Girls, The Bomb Pulse

Venue

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

