Poesia Carnosa Edizione 0

Angelo Mai
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsRoma
€11.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dopo due edizioni prettamente online ( la versione M - solo video - e la versione N - solo audio) ritorna dal vivo POESIA CARNOSA, il minifestival di poesia sonora e performativa che dal 2010 tenta di opporsi a intellettualismi di nicchia, reading annoiati...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Angelo Mai.

Lineup

Tiziana Lo Conte, Acchiappashpirt, Anna Clementi

Venue

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm
190 capacity

