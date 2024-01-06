DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Halfpipe Records w/ EV, Soul Mass Transit System

Le Mazette
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
About

Halfpipe Records débarque au Mazette le 6 janvier prochain avec une soirée aux sonorités UK, Tech House et Trance !

Crew, collectif, label, events … Halfpipe Records est un projet musical global composé de 5 djs résidents et producteurs. Inspirés par la v...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.

Lineup

Soul Mass Transit System

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open10:00 pm

