DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PERREOLAND by DJ LINA

Le Makeda
Fri, 22 Dec, 10:30 pm
DJMarseille
€7.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

“Welcome to the Calenton”

Perreoland ! Plus qu’une soirée! Une Culture!

DJ’s ! MC ! Showcase ! Concours de Perreo! Soundclash Dj’s ! Ambiance “calle pero elegante “ !

Pour cette dernière de l’année , on vous prépare quelques surprises spéciales Perreo N...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par LE MAKEDA.

Venue

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.