James Senese - Light Blue Festival

Teatro Pirandello
Sun, 3 Mar, 8:30 pm
GigsAgrigento
From €28.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Eccoci qui ad annunciare la data zero del Lightblue Festival

Sara’ l’inizio di una serie di eventi che ci condurranno fino all’estate prossima

Dove gireremo diverse location (stay tuned) e che con gli stessi faranno da manifesto al nostro festival:

“La...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Light Blue.
Lineup

JNC, James Senese

Venue

Teatro Pirandello

Piazza Luigi Pirandello 35, 92100 Agrigento Agrigento, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

