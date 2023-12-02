Top track

Dagger Moth - Ovaries

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dagger Moth / Mary Bianco / Ariel

CISIM
Sat, 2 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsLido Adriano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dagger Moth - Ovaries
Got a code?

About

02 dicembre 2023 ore 21

CISIM viale Parini 48 Lido Adriano RA

Live:

Dagger Moth / Mary Bianco / Ariel

Ingresso gratuito

per info: 3896697082 | cisim.lidoadriano@gmail.com

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da CISIM.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Dagger Moth

Venue

CISIM

Viale Giuseppe Parini, 48, 48122 Lido Adriano
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.