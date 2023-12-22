Top track

Moody Disco Christmas Fundraiser

Patterns
Fri, 22 Dec, 7:00 pm
DJBrighton
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This year we’re teaming up with local children’s charity Pelican Parcels for a very special Christmas Fundraiser.

We'll be taking over the entire venue at Patterns for an epic 9 hour party, spread across both floors, kicking things off upstairs in the bar...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Patterns.

Lineup

2
Jansons, Prok & Fitch, Russ Yallop and 2 more

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

